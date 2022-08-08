Throne Price Down 22.9% Over Last 7 Days (THN)

Throne (THN) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 8th. Throne has a market capitalization of $1.81 million and approximately $738,675.00 worth of Throne was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Throne coin can currently be bought for about $0.0046 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Throne has traded down 22.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Concordium (CCD) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000074 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 35% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 168.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $458.06 or 0.01926277 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004206 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001583 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002243 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00014482 BTC.

Throne’s total supply is 1,974,198,687 coins and its circulating supply is 390,752,313 coins. Throne’s official Twitter account is @throneNFT.

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Throne directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Throne should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Throne using one of the exchanges listed above.

