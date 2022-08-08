TigerCash Reaches Market Cap of $402,306.36 (TCH)

TigerCash (TCH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. TigerCash has a market cap of $402,306.36 and $1.51 million worth of TigerCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, TigerCash has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar. One TigerCash coin can currently be bought for $0.0072 or 0.00000030 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Mixin (XIN) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $180.29 or 0.00791229 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23,905.21 or 1.00257657 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001209 BTC.

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded up 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

TigerCash Profile

TigerCash (CRYPTO:TCH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. TigerCash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,999,900 coins. The Reddit community for TigerCash is https://reddit.com/r/CoinTigerExchange. TigerCash’s official message board is medium.com/cointiger. TigerCash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. TigerCash’s official website is www.cointiger.com.

TigerCash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TigerCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TigerCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TigerCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

