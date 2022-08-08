Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 588,249 iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 588,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,659,000. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF makes up approximately 4.4% of Tobias Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,959,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,006,000 after buying an additional 490,914 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,250,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,912,000 after buying an additional 161,314 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,091,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,140,000 after buying an additional 271,948 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,037,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,329,000 after buying an additional 191,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Design Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 998,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,497,000 after purchasing an additional 44,755 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF stock traded up $0.20 on Monday, hitting $22.61. The stock had a trading volume of 296,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,864,853. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $16.34 and a 52-week high of $25.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.63.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Global Clean Energy ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

