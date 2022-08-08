Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. Invests $90,000 in electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR)

Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 153,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of electroCore as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of electroCore during the first quarter worth approximately $293,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Joseph P. Errico acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.56 per share, for a total transaction of $56,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,765,651 shares in the company, valued at $988,764.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 180,197 shares of company stock worth $89,374. 13.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ECOR traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.62. 203 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,066,891. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.54. electroCore, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.27 and a 1-year high of $1.30.

electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 million. electroCore had a negative net margin of 282.37% and a negative return on equity of 58.09%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that electroCore, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

electroCore, Inc, a commercial stage medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of a range of non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (nVNS) therapies. The company is developing gammaCore, a prescription-only nVNS therapy for the acute treatment of pain associated with migraine and episodic cluster headache in adults.

