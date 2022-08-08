Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. Makes New $2.37 Million Investment in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR)

Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 47,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,370,000. iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF accounts for 0.8% of Tobias Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $251,000.

Get iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of BATS MEAR traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $49.83. 83,365 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $49.62 and a twelve month high of $50.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.77.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.