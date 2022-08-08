Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. Makes New $6.45 Million Investment in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI)

Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 234,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,446,000. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF comprises about 2.2% of Tobias Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWI. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,117,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,933,000 after acquiring an additional 2,883,122 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 146.4% during the first quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 1,389,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,252,000 after acquiring an additional 825,869 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,046,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,805,000 after purchasing an additional 149,368 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 986,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,924,000 after purchasing an additional 55,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 172.5% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 954,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,972,000 after purchasing an additional 604,179 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Price Performance

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $24.49. 3,936 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 589,093. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.02. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $22.59 and a 12 month high of $30.65.

About SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.