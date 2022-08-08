Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in ALPS Clean Energy ETF (BATS:ACES)

Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in ALPS Clean Energy ETF (BATS:ACES – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 11,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $743,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,157,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 6,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

ALPS Clean Energy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ACES stock traded up $0.62 on Monday, hitting $62.07. 28,087 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.74.

