Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 12,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,307,000. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. bought a new position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $1,117,000. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. bought a new position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,592,000. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 19.3% in the first quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 416,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,645,000 after buying an additional 67,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 11.2% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 188,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,804,000 after buying an additional 18,923 shares in the last quarter.
First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA UCON traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $24.91. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,487. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.22. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $24.35 and a 52-week high of $26.70.
