Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB)

Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 24,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,748,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PWB. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF by 108.7% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 19,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 9,991 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 22,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after buying an additional 3,172 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 188,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,220,000 after purchasing an additional 4,738 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 368,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,788,000 after purchasing an additional 3,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,442,000.

Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of PWB stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $66.21. 660 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,148. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.76. Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.32 and a fifty-two week high of $82.28.

