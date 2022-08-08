Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 16,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,136,000. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Tobias Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $528,021,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $196,373,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,470,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,017,072,000 after buying an additional 650,759 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Barings LLC now owns 1,302,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $381,595,000 after buying an additional 206,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 8,657.3% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 91,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,947,000 after purchasing an additional 90,902 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock traded up $2.58 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $238.99. 3,764 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 851,330. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $215.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $232.37. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $192.88 and a 12-month high of $329.88.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

