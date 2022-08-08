Tokes Price Down 0% Over Last 7 Days (TKS)

Tokes (TKS) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. Over the last week, Tokes has traded down 0% against the US dollar. One Tokes coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0160 or 0.00000041 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Tokes has a total market capitalization of $3.20 million and $1.00 worth of Tokes was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000463 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000788 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001921 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 24.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000213 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded up 31.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Tokes Profile

Tokes (CRYPTO:TKS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 15th, 2016. Tokes’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 199,999,574 coins. Tokes’ official Twitter account is @tokesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tokes’ official website is multichain.ventures. The Reddit community for Tokes is /r/tokesplatform.

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded to solve the cannabis industry’s banking problem via cryptocurrency payments, the Tokes Platform also builds blockchain based “track and trace” solutions for supply chain management and integration to conventional enterprise software (ERP systems) for any industry. Tokes (TKS) is the native cryptocurrency of the platform payment solutions. Riding on one of the fastest blockchains, the Waves network, Tokes serves as the transactional token for the available products as well as any tokenized applications integrated or build into the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Tokes

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tokes directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tokes should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tokes using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

