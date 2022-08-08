Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) PT Lowered to C$86.00 at Kaufman Brothers

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Rating) (NYSE:TD) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Kaufman Brothers from C$93.00 to C$86.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Kaufman Brothers’ target price indicates a potential upside of 3.25% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on TD. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$102.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$99.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$111.00 to C$102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$97.00 to C$93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Friday, May 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a C$102.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$101.31.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Performance

Shares of TD traded down C$0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$83.29. 938,974 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,850,719. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$86.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$94.23. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1 year low of C$77.27 and a 1 year high of C$109.08. The stock has a market cap of C$150.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( TSE:TD Get Rating ) (NYSE:TD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported C$2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.88 by C$0.14. The business had revenue of C$11.26 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 7.6300004 EPS for the current year.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

