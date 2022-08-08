TotemFi Achieves Market Capitalization of $240,784.00 (TOTM)

TotemFi (TOTM) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. Over the last seven days, TotemFi has traded down 23.6% against the U.S. dollar. One TotemFi coin can currently be bought for $0.0394 or 0.00000164 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TotemFi has a total market capitalization of $240,784.00 and $14,222.00 worth of TotemFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Concordium (CCD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000074 BTC.
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 34.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 243.1% against the dollar and now trades at $496.75 or 0.02071766 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004171 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001585 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002234 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00014496 BTC.
TotemFi Profile
TotemFi’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,113,675 coins. TotemFi’s official Twitter account is @TotemFi.
Buying and Selling TotemFi
