TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) Rating Increased to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Rating) was upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $27.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 43.69% from the company’s previous close.

TPIC has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating and set a $16.00 price objective (up from $14.00) on shares of TPI Composites in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded TPI Composites from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Roth Capital raised TPI Composites from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $11.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Cowen lifted their price target on TPI Composites from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on TPI Composites from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.33.

TPI Composites Stock Performance

Shares of TPIC stock opened at $18.79 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. TPI Composites has a 12-month low of $9.23 and a 12-month high of $44.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.96.

Institutional Trading of TPI Composites

TPI Composites ( NASDAQ:TPIC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $384.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.92 million. TPI Composites had a negative return on equity of 77.45% and a negative net margin of 8.16%. The business’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that TPI Composites will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in TPI Composites by 3.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,010,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,390,000 after acquiring an additional 128,862 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in TPI Composites by 74.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,650,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,696,000 after buying an additional 704,646 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in TPI Composites by 357.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 753,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,274,000 after buying an additional 588,700 shares during the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its position in TPI Composites by 503.3% during the second quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 493,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,165,000 after buying an additional 411,428 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of TPI Composites in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,938,000.

About TPI Composites

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry; and field service inspection and repair services to OEM customers and wind farm owners and operators.

