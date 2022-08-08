TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) Issues Earnings Results

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC – Get Rating) (TSE:TA) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The utilities provider reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.48), Briefing.com reports. TransAlta had a positive return on equity of 9.60% and a negative net margin of 15.45%. The business had revenue of $461.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.0% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of NYSE:TAC opened at $10.66 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.39 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.14. TransAlta has a one year low of $9.44 and a one year high of $12.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.80.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.0388 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. TransAlta’s payout ratio is currently -12.60%.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in TransAlta by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 43,966,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $455,494,000 after purchasing an additional 812,221 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in TransAlta by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,750,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551,346 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in TransAlta by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,670,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,667,000 after purchasing an additional 399,141 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in TransAlta by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,646,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,062,000 after purchasing an additional 432,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in TransAlta by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 895,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,273,000 after purchasing an additional 36,076 shares in the last quarter. 76.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, and Energy Transition. owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.
