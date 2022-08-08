TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.48 EPS

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC – Get Rating) (TSE:TA) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The utilities provider reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.48), Briefing.com reports. TransAlta had a negative net margin of 15.45% and a positive return on equity of 9.60%. The business had revenue of $461.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. TransAlta’s revenue was down 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

TransAlta Stock Down 2.2 %

TransAlta stock opened at $10.43 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.39 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. TransAlta has a 1-year low of $9.44 and a 1-year high of $12.13.

TransAlta Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.0388 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio is -12.60%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 43,966,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $455,494,000 after acquiring an additional 812,221 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,750,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551,346 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in TransAlta by 17.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,670,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,667,000 after purchasing an additional 399,141 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in TransAlta by 35.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,646,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,062,000 after purchasing an additional 432,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in TransAlta by 4.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 895,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,273,000 after purchasing an additional 36,076 shares during the last quarter. 76.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TAC shares. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of TransAlta from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of TransAlta from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.44.

About TransAlta

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, and Energy Transition. owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

