TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.48 EPS

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC – Get Rating) (TSE:TA) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The utilities provider reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.48), Briefing.com reports. TransAlta had a negative net margin of 15.45% and a positive return on equity of 9.60%. The business had revenue of $461.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. TransAlta’s revenue was down 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year.
TransAlta Stock Down 2.2 %
TransAlta stock opened at $10.43 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.39 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. TransAlta has a 1-year low of $9.44 and a 1-year high of $12.13.
TransAlta Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.0388 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio is -12.60%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TAC shares. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of TransAlta from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of TransAlta from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.44.
About TransAlta
TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, and Energy Transition. owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.
