TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC – Get Rating) (TSE:TA) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 13,474 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 283,897 shares.The stock last traded at $10.51 and had previously closed at $10.66.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TAC shares. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of TransAlta from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of TransAlta from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.44.

Get TransAlta alerts:

TransAlta Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of -8.39 and a beta of 0.98.

TransAlta Cuts Dividend

TransAlta ( NYSE:TAC Get Rating ) (TSE:TA) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.48). TransAlta had a positive return on equity of 9.60% and a negative net margin of 15.45%. The business had revenue of $461.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that TransAlta Co. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.0388 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -12.60%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TransAlta

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TAC. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in TransAlta by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 12,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 2,549 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 153.2% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,326 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 157.6% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 4,437 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 628,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,989,000 after purchasing an additional 4,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 29,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.49% of the company’s stock.

TransAlta Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, and Energy Transition. owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.