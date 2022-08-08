TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC – Get Rating) (TSE:TA) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 13,474 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 283,897 shares.The stock last traded at $10.51 and had previously closed at $10.66.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts have recently commented on TAC shares. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of TransAlta from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of TransAlta from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.44.
TransAlta Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of -8.39 and a beta of 0.98.
TransAlta Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.0388 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -12.60%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On TransAlta
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TAC. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in TransAlta by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 12,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 2,549 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 153.2% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,326 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 157.6% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 4,437 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 628,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,989,000 after purchasing an additional 4,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 29,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.49% of the company’s stock.
TransAlta Company Profile
TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, and Energy Transition. owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TransAlta (TAC)
- Two Appealing Biotech Stocks for Two Distinct investors
- Is Tyson Foods A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness?
- Is DoorDash Ready To Sprint Higher?
- Electric Vehicles Can Drive Alcoa Stock Higher
- Can Airbnb Still Thrive in a Recession?
Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.