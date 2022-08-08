TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) Hits New 1-Year High at $48.90

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $48.90 and last traded at $48.78, with a volume of 108901 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.78.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen lifted their price objective on TransMedics Group from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on TransMedics Group from $46.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

TransMedics Group Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.37 and its 200 day moving average is $25.28.

Insider Buying and Selling at TransMedics Group

TransMedics Group ( NASDAQ:TMDX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.09). TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 74.20% and a negative net margin of 92.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.39) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TransMedics Group news, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 13,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $540,295.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,843,500.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other TransMedics Group news, CFO Stephen Gordon sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,990. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 13,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $540,295.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,076 shares in the company, valued at $1,843,500.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 151,814 shares of company stock valued at $5,633,336. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of TransMedics Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TMDX. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group in the fourth quarter valued at $99,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lifted its position in TransMedics Group by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 166,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,182,000 after buying an additional 32,209 shares during the period. Boston Partners purchased a new position in TransMedics Group during the fourth quarter worth about $317,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in TransMedics Group by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after buying an additional 949 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in TransMedics Group during the fourth quarter worth about $1,169,000. 71.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TransMedics Group

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

