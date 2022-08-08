Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Upgraded to Buy by Ascendiant Capital Markets

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Ascendiant Capital Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Travelzoo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Barrington Research decreased their price target on shares of Travelzoo from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Travelzoo from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Get Travelzoo alerts:

Travelzoo Stock Up 2.2 %

TZOO stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $5.99. The stock had a trading volume of 991 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,505. Travelzoo has a one year low of $5.05 and a one year high of $14.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.04. The company has a market capitalization of $75.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.96 and a beta of 1.39.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Travelzoo

In related news, Director Ralph Bartel sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.54, for a total value of $32,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,526,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,602,675.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Director Ralph Bartel sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.54, for a total transaction of $32,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,526,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,602,675.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Holger Bartel acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.44 per share, for a total transaction of $136,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 516,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,807,040. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 31,788 shares of company stock valued at $212,099 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 47.42% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eidelman Virant Capital raised its position in shares of Travelzoo by 71.4% in the second quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 24,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Travelzoo by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,869 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Travelzoo by 2,055.1% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 204,739 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,432,000 after acquiring an additional 195,239 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travelzoo during the first quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Travelzoo by 2.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 86,070 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. 34.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Travelzoo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Travelzoo, an Internet media company, provides travel, entertainment, and local deals from travel and entertainment companies, and local businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. Its publications and products include Travelzoo Website; Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletter; and Newsflash email alert service.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Travelzoo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelzoo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.