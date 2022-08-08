TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. TreeHouse Foods had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a positive return on equity of 2.03%. The business’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.26 EPS.

TreeHouse Foods Stock Up 3.9 %

THS stock traded up $1.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $44.34. 676,185 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 447,178. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of -147.80 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. TreeHouse Foods has a twelve month low of $29.47 and a twelve month high of $46.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.89.

THS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial raised shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $35.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 107.7% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in TreeHouse Foods during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the 1st quarter valued at about $590,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 23,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 2,811 shares during the period.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private label foods and beverages in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Meal Preparation, and Snacking & Beverages. The Meal Preparation segment provides aseptic cheese and pudding products; baking and mix powders; hot cereals; jams, preserves, and jellies; liquid and powdered non-dairy creamers; macaroni and cheese; mayonnaise; Mexican, barbeque, and other sauces; pastas; pickles and related products; powdered soups and gravies; refrigerated and shelf stable dressings and sauces; refrigerated dough; single serve hot beverages; skillet dinners; and table and flavored syrups.

