Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) Trading Down 3.1%

Shares of Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA – Get Rating) traded down 3.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.46 and last traded at $10.52. 1,761 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 427,013 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.86.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Tricida from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th.
Tricida Stock Down 3.7 %
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 584.92, a current ratio of 5.12 and a quick ratio of 5.12.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, major shareholder Venrock Healthcare Capital Par bought 18,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.21 per share, with a total value of $174,069.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 7,557,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,608,728.71. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders acquired 999,004 shares of company stock valued at $9,517,079. 47.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TCDA. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Tricida by 92.2% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in Tricida in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Tricida in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Tricida in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Tricida by 290.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 5,505 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.28% of the company’s stock.
About Tricida
Tricida, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of veverimer (TRC101), a non-absorbed orally-administered polymer that has completed Phase III trial to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease by binding and removing acid from the gastrointestinal track.
