Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE:TCN) Shares Bought by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE:TCN – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,586,775 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,179 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Tricon Residential were worth $25,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Tricon Residential in the fourth quarter valued at about $286,054,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Tricon Residential during the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,541,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tricon Residential during the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,779,000. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Tricon Residential during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,847,000. Finally, Vision Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Tricon Residential during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,541,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Tricon Residential alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TCN shares. Raymond James raised shares of Tricon Residential from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from C$21.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from $13.50 to $11.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Tricon Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tricon Residential presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.60.

Tricon Residential Price Performance

Shares of TCN traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.48. The company had a trading volume of 3,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 882,980. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.30. Tricon Residential Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.33 and a fifty-two week high of $17.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $138.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.60 million. Equities analysts expect that Tricon Residential Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Tricon Residential Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th.

Tricon Residential Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE:TCN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tricon Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tricon Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.