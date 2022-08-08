TrueChain Price Hits $0.0256 on Major Exchanges (TRUE)

TrueChain (TRUE) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. During the last week, TrueChain has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One TrueChain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0256 or 0.00000107 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TrueChain has a total market capitalization of $2.04 million and approximately $107,644.00 worth of TrueChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23,938.12 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004176 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.49 or 0.00177491 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004177 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003879 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004172 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002136 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.71 or 0.00132451 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.56 or 0.00035762 BTC.

TrueChain Profile

TrueChain (CRYPTO:TRUE) is a fPoW+ PBFT coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 4th, 2018. TrueChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,575,543 coins. TrueChain’s official Twitter account is @truechaingroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. TrueChain’s official website is www.truechain.pro.

Buying and Selling TrueChain

According to CryptoCompare, “True Chain, the Singapore based company launched a decentralized commercial infrastructure ecosystem aiming to provide high-speed point-to-point communication, value transfer and build a social infrastructure of smart contracts. The TrueChain platform brings a diverse community to the ecosystem to attract worldwide developers/entrepreneurs. Through the platform, users can manage assets, orders, buy, sell from different industries such as Medical Care, Insurance, Asset Securitisation, Digital Advertising. TrueChain implemented fPoW+ PBFT hybrid consensus and has a strong global open source developer community supporting it and provides the underlying public blockchain infrastructure with high performance and security for decentralized applications and financial transactions. It has reportedly received investments from the likes of ZB capital, crypto capital, and UB.VC. TRUE is used as a value of storage and medium of exchange on the platform. In the last quarter of 2018, TrueChain completed a token migration and i no longer on Ethereum “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrueChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

