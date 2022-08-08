TrueDeck (TDP) Trading 7.7% Lower Over Last Week

TrueDeck (TDP) traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 8th. TrueDeck has a total market capitalization of $35,856.60 and approximately $8,540.00 worth of TrueDeck was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrueDeck coin can now be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, TrueDeck has traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TrueDeck Coin Profile

TDP is a coin. TrueDeck’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,717,516 coins. TrueDeck’s official Twitter account is @TrueDeckCasino and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for TrueDeck is medium.com/@truedeck. TrueDeck’s official website is truedeck.io.

Buying and Selling TrueDeck

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueDeck is a Eos-based decentralized casino platform. With the help of smart-contracts and blockchain TrueDeck´s goal is to provide a truly transparent and cryptographically secured casino experience. TDP is an ERC20 compliant token that powers TrueDeck platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueDeck directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueDeck should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrueDeck using one of the exchanges listed above.

