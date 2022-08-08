Trustcore Financial Services LLC Acquires 1,290 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 58.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,032,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,705,683,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,827 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,967,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,517,913,000 after purchasing an additional 50,323 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,819,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,472,645,000 after buying an additional 246,018 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,921,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,198,384,000 after purchasing an additional 190,058 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,989,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $913,610,000 after acquiring an additional 125,738 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA IWF opened at $248.77 on Monday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $207.97 and a 52 week high of $311.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $229.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $248.80.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

