Trustcore Financial Services LLC Acquires 359 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 359 shares during the quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Peoples Financial Services CORP. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $190.80 on Monday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $162.78 and a twelve month high of $244.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $189.39.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

