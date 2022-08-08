Trustcore Financial Services LLC Buys 738 Shares of FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in FB Financial were worth $744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of FB Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $8,292,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FB Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $1,436,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of FB Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $321,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in FB Financial by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 1,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in FB Financial by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on FBK shares. Truist Financial cut their target price on FB Financial to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on FB Financial to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Stephens upped their target price on FB Financial to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded FB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on FB Financial from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.75.

Shares of FBK stock opened at $42.97 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.92. FB Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.00 and a fifty-two week high of $48.03.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.37). FB Financial had a net margin of 25.37% and a return on equity of 10.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that FB Financial Co. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.72%.

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as engages in the mortgage origination business.

