Trustcore Financial Services LLC Buys Shares of 13,056 United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 13,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $454,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in shares of United Community Banks in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in United Community Banks by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in United Community Banks during the fourth quarter valued at about $146,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United Community Banks during the first quarter worth about $180,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.51% of the company’s stock.

Get United Community Banks alerts:

United Community Banks Stock Performance

Shares of United Community Banks stock opened at $34.23 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.21 and a 200 day moving average of $33.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 1.05. United Community Banks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.62 and a 12 month high of $39.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

United Community Banks Announces Dividend

United Community Banks ( NASDAQ:UCBI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.03). United Community Banks had a net margin of 30.10% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The business had revenue of $212.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on UCBI shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of United Community Banks to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of United Community Banks from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th.

About United Community Banks

(Get Rating)

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for United Community Banks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Community Banks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.