Trustcore Financial Services LLC Increases Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 69.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,327 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,004 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 71,248,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,110,386,000 after buying an additional 7,074,473 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 24,653,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,485,000 after purchasing an additional 3,610,410 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,457,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,898,000 after purchasing an additional 765,462 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,130,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,953,000 after purchasing an additional 170,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,243,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,849,000 after acquiring an additional 236,456 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHE opened at $25.16 on Monday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $24.04 and a 1 year high of $32.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.82.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.