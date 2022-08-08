Trustcore Financial Services LLC Raises Stock Position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) by 147.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,450 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $1,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HUBS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $261,886,000. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in HubSpot by 134.6% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 389,830 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $256,956,000 after purchasing an additional 223,682 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in HubSpot by 378.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 152,461 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $100,495,000 after purchasing an additional 120,612 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in HubSpot by 301.3% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 152,148 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $100,289,000 after purchasing an additional 114,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coatue Management LLC purchased a new stake in HubSpot in the 4th quarter valued at $44,508,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Get HubSpot alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on HUBS shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of HubSpot from $485.00 to $405.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 6th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of HubSpot from $461.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of HubSpot from $500.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $675.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $550.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $549.58.

Insider Activity at HubSpot

HubSpot Price Performance

In related news, insider Brian Halligan sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.30, for a total value of $2,276,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 695,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,721,575.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CTO Dharmesh Shah bought 10,000 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $340.08 per share, for a total transaction of $3,400,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief technology officer now owns 1,511,447 shares in the company, valued at $514,012,895.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.30, for a total transaction of $2,276,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 695,751 shares in the company, valued at $243,721,575.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,500 shares of company stock valued at $7,201,680. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HUBS opened at $372.99 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $17.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -184.65 and a beta of 1.61. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $257.21 and a 52 week high of $866.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $315.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $395.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $395.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.05 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 6.28% and a negative return on equity of 9.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About HubSpot

(Get Rating)

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.