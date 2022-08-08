Trustcore Financial Services LLC Sells 831 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC trimmed its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,753 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 831 shares during the quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 85,433 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 24,774 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 91,791 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 4,583 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,738 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in AT&T by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $828,000 after buying an additional 4,143 shares during the last quarter. 53.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on T shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on AT&T in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.89.

AT&T Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE T opened at $18.35 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.62 and a 52 week high of $21.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.11 and its 200 day moving average is $21.59. The company has a market cap of $131.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.47.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $29.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.48 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 40.81%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Stories

