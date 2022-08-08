Trustcore Financial Services LLC Trims Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 303 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 5,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 11,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, American Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $74.61 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.21. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $69.86 and a 52-week high of $82.47.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.