TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $100.40.

TTEC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barrington Research initiated coverage on shares of TTEC in a report on Friday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of TTEC from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of TTEC to $72.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th.

TTEC Stock Performance

NASDAQ TTEC opened at $74.68 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.86. TTEC has a 12-month low of $58.99 and a 12-month high of $113.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.17.

Institutional Trading of TTEC

About TTEC

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TTEC. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TTEC by 370.0% during the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 498,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,119,000 after acquiring an additional 392,281 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in TTEC by 151.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 451,451 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,253,000 after purchasing an additional 271,766 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in TTEC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,401,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in TTEC by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,930,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $241,829,000 after purchasing an additional 95,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pembroke Management LTD increased its position in TTEC by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 456,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,703,000 after purchasing an additional 94,795 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.93% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, that designs, builds, orchestrates, and delivers digitally enabled customer experiences designed for various brands. It operates in two segments, TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and operates robust digital experiences for clients and their customers through the contextual integration and orchestration of customer relationship management, data, analytics, customer experience as a service technology, and intelligent automation to ensure customer experience (CX) outcomes.

Featured Stories

