TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $100.40.
TTEC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barrington Research initiated coverage on shares of TTEC in a report on Friday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of TTEC from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of TTEC to $72.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th.
TTEC Stock Performance
NASDAQ TTEC opened at $74.68 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.86. TTEC has a 12-month low of $58.99 and a 12-month high of $113.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.17.
Institutional Trading of TTEC
About TTEC
TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, that designs, builds, orchestrates, and delivers digitally enabled customer experiences designed for various brands. It operates in two segments, TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and operates robust digital experiences for clients and their customers through the contextual integration and orchestration of customer relationship management, data, analytics, customer experience as a service technology, and intelligent automation to ensure customer experience (CX) outcomes.
