Turning Point Brands (TPB) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

7/28/2022 – Turning Point Brands had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc. from $65.00 to $45.00.

7/28/2022 – Turning Point Brands had its price target lowered by analysts at Craig Hallum from $50.00 to $45.00.

7/28/2022 – Turning Point Brands had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $45.00 to $39.00.

NYSE:TPB traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $25.13. The company had a trading volume of 381,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,702. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25. The company has a market capitalization of $448.24 million, a PE ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.24. Turning Point Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.04 and a 52-week high of $52.17.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $102.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.86 million. Turning Point Brands had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 42.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Turning Point Brands, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Turning Point Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.59%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Turning Point Brands by 5.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,030,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,033,000 after buying an additional 48,600 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Turning Point Brands by 4.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 973,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,111,000 after buying an additional 37,570 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Turning Point Brands by 239.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 522,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,657,000 after buying an additional 368,764 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Turning Point Brands by 0.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 403,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,736,000 after buying an additional 3,092 shares during the period. Finally, First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Turning Point Brands by 0.6% in the first quarter. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP now owns 386,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Zig-Zag Products, Stoker's Products, and NewGen Products. The Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, make-your-own cigar wraps, and related products under the Zig-Zag brand.

