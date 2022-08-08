Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) Price Target Cut to $42.00

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ – Get Rating) (TSE:TRQ) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $44.00 to $42.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 67.46% from the company’s current price.

TRQ has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$45.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.39.

Shares of NYSE:TRQ traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $25.08. 53,152 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,008,795. Turquoise Hill Resources has a 1-year low of $9.75 and a 1-year high of $31.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.63.

Turquoise Hill Resources ( NYSE:TRQ Get Rating ) (TSE:TRQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $402.65 million during the quarter. Turquoise Hill Resources had a net margin of 28.44% and a return on equity of 5.89%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 3.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,342 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 3.8% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 36,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in Turquoise Hill Resources by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 11,334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 88,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,673,000 after acquiring an additional 2,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Turquoise Hill Resources by 17.2% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 21,972 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 3,228 shares during the last quarter. 34.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It engages in the operation and development of the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.

