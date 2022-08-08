TurtleNetwork Trading 19.2% Higher This Week (TN)

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded 31.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 8th. Over the last week, TurtleNetwork has traded 19.2% higher against the dollar. TurtleNetwork has a market capitalization of $252,727.84 and $137.00 worth of TurtleNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TurtleNetwork coin can currently be bought for $0.0029 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000454 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000791 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001924 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000041 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000321 BTC.

About TurtleNetwork

TurtleNetwork is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 4th, 2018. TurtleNetwork’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 88,335,911 coins. TurtleNetwork’s official Twitter account is @TurtleNetworkTN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TurtleNetwork is https://reddit.com/r/TurtleNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TurtleNetwork’s official message board is www.turtlenetwork.eu/#blog. The official website for TurtleNetwork is www.turtlenetwork.eu.

According to CryptoCompare, “Turtle Network claims to be an Open, Public, Trusted, Secure, Distributed Blockchain Network for Everyone. The Turtle Network includes multiple components, TurtleNetwork (TN) coin as the underlying utility asset, Nodes for Decentralized Security & Governance, Explorer for Distributed Ledger Transparency, Decentralized Exchange (DEX) for Trading, Wallet for Accessibility & Token Issuance, Smart Contracts for trustless blockchain-based, programmable contracts, Gateways for network Interoperability, BlackTurtle BVBA for regulatory Compliance & a Community for Collaboration and Engagement. The TurtleNetwork brand of expanding services includes the TurtleNetwork (TN) token, Turtle Network, BlackTurtleNode & the TurtleNodeBot. Turtle Network also develops and maintains its portfolio of revenue-generating focused Apps, notification bots & trading tools on Waves Platform & Turtle Network. TurtleNode (TN) to TurtleNetwork (TN) SWAP Guide on Waves Platform. YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCzbSukzGRKxpNov6yp4275w. “

Buying and Selling TurtleNetwork

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleNetwork directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TurtleNetwork should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TurtleNetwork using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

