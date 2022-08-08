Twilio Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:TWLO)

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders purchased 21,063 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 20% compared to the average daily volume of 17,585 call options.

Twilio Trading Up 3.5 %

Twilio stock traded up $2.96 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $87.88. 210,172 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,821,070. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.26. Twilio has a 52 week low of $77.14 and a 52 week high of $382.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.97 billion, a PE ratio of -15.24 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 8.10, a current ratio of 8.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.09. Twilio had a negative net margin of 31.16% and a negative return on equity of 7.02%. The firm had revenue of $943.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $920.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.94) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Twilio will post -3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TWLO shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $240.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $150.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Twilio from $225.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Twilio from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $170.00.

In related news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.78, for a total transaction of $380,808.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 96,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,212,953.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Twilio news, insider Dana Wagner sold 2,387 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.91, for a total value of $252,807.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,437,320.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.78, for a total transaction of $380,808.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 96,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,212,953.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,242 shares of company stock valued at $1,374,510. Company insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in Twilio by 114.8% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 20,469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 10,941 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A boosted its position in Twilio by 88.6% during the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,540 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Twilio by 11.9% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 216,953 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,183,000 after purchasing an additional 22,991 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Twilio by 15.4% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in Twilio by 4.8% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 18,908 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the period. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

