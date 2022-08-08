Tycoon Achieves Market Capitalization of $777,599.63 (TYC)

Tycoon (TYC) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 8th. Tycoon has a total market capitalization of $777,599.63 and approximately $35,638.00 worth of Tycoon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tycoon coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0099 or 0.00000041 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Tycoon has traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Tycoon alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24,154.53 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004139 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003909 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004139 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004149 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002117 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.93 or 0.00132158 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.65 or 0.00035821 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.65 or 0.00068926 BTC.

Tycoon Coin Profile

TYC is a coin. Tycoon’s total supply is 134,815,560 coins and its circulating supply is 78,815,560 coins. Tycoon’s official Twitter account is @tycoon.

Buying and Selling Tycoon

According to CryptoCompare, “Tycoon serves as an interface between professional traders and end-users. All activities of the traders are monitored via a secured API connection in real-time and can be copied to a follower's portfolio automatically. Each user manages his own investments at his preferred exchange, being able to access his portfolio at any time. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tycoon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tycoon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tycoon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tycoon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tycoon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.