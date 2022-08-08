Typhoon Network (TYPH) Trading 29.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Typhoon Network (TYPH) traded up 21.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. Over the last week, Typhoon Network has traded up 29.7% against the dollar. Typhoon Network has a market capitalization of $142,535.42 and $2,120.00 worth of Typhoon Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Typhoon Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0143 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Concordium (CCD) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000074 BTC.
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 27.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 212.7% against the dollar and now trades at $450.91 or 0.01881600 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004174 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001593 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002245 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00014733 BTC.
About Typhoon Network
Typhoon Network’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,946,767 coins. Typhoon Network’s official Twitter account is @TyphoonCrypto.
Typhoon Network Coin Trading
