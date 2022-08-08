Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Purchased by Brookmont Capital Management

Brookmont Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,662 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Brookmont Capital Management’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $1,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in Tyson Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 161.5% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, City State Bank acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. 66.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TSN. StockNews.com downgraded Tyson Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Tyson Foods from $85.00 to $79.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Tyson Foods Price Performance

In other news, EVP Amy Tu sold 3,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.30, for a total transaction of $302,143.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,639,704.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods stock traded down $8.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $79.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,255,028. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.00 and a twelve month high of $100.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $85.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.25.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.46. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The firm had revenue of $13.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is presently 16.56%.

Tyson Foods Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

