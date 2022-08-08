U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) CFO Sells $571,200.00 in Stock

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA – Get Rating) CFO Donald A. Merril sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.28, for a total transaction of $571,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 236,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,371,165.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

U.S. Silica Trading Down 4.5 %

NYSE SLCA traded down $0.65 on Monday, hitting $13.66. 683,678 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,349,115. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.70 and a beta of 2.81. U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.22 and a 52-week high of $21.54.

Get U.S. Silica alerts:

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The mining company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $388.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.00 million. U.S. Silica had a negative net margin of 1.97% and a negative return on equity of 1.50%. U.S. Silica’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of U.S. Silica

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SLCA shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of U.S. Silica from $12.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of U.S. Silica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of U.S. Silica from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of U.S. Silica from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of U.S. Silica from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLCA. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Silica during the fourth quarter valued at $344,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Silica in the fourth quarter valued at about $642,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 14,600 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 90.9% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 313,137 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,943,000 after acquiring an additional 149,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 62.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,381 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 7,038 shares in the last quarter. 75.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About U.S. Silica

(Get Rating)

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for the manufacturing of glass products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Silica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Silica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.