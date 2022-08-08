UBU Finance (UBU) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $119.00

UBU Finance (UBU) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 8th. Over the last seven days, UBU Finance has traded up 8.4% against the dollar. One UBU Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.0028 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. UBU Finance has a market cap of $24,108.37 and approximately $119.00 worth of UBU Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get UBU Finance alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24,101.63 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004149 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003917 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004147 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004144 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002121 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.68 or 0.00131424 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.65 or 0.00035894 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.52 or 0.00068553 BTC.

UBU Finance Coin Profile

UBU Finance is a coin. UBU Finance’s total supply is 9,482,452 coins and its circulating supply is 8,550,792 coins. UBU Finance’s official Twitter account is @ubu_official.

UBU Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UBU is an ERC-20 token that runs natively on the Ethereum blockchain. UBU did not raise funds through any ICO sales. UBU token is generated through mining trading rewards. Users will receive a certain amount of UBU as a reward for trading on the platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UBU Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UBU Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UBU Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for UBU Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UBU Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.