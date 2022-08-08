UniFarm (UFARM) Price Hits $0.0032 on Major Exchanges

UniFarm (UFARM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 8th. UniFarm has a market cap of $122,411.51 and $41,651.00 worth of UniFarm was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, UniFarm has traded up 1% against the dollar. One UniFarm coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Concordium (CCD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000074 BTC.
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 29.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 237.9% against the dollar and now trades at $486.73 or 0.02033292 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004178 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001589 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002247 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00014664 BTC.
UniFarm Coin Profile
UniFarm’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,375,919 coins. UniFarm’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
UniFarm Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for UniFarm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UniFarm and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.