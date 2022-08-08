UniLayer 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $151,633.00 (LAYER)

UniLayer (LAYER) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. UniLayer has a market capitalization of $1.60 million and approximately $151,633.00 worth of UniLayer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UniLayer coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0625 or 0.00000262 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, UniLayer has traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23,815.27 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004199 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004197 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003868 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004194 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002147 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.49 or 0.00132202 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.63 or 0.00036236 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.52 or 0.00069358 BTC.

About UniLayer

UniLayer (LAYER) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2020. UniLayer’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,610,321 coins. UniLayer’s official Twitter account is @unilayer_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. UniLayer’s official website is unilayer.app.

Buying and Selling UniLayer

According to CryptoCompare, “UniLayer is a decentralised trading platform built on top of Uniswap that enables key features for professional-level trading with its LAYER utility token, focusing on automated swaps and liquidity management, flash staking, charts and analytics, live order books, and a lot more. The value of LAYER is dependent on the value of ERC20 tokens being staked against. If a low performing ERC20 token decreases in price over time, then the value of LAYER will in turn decrease. LAYER is minted based on a reward percentage of the ERC20 token value initially – a decrease in this initial valuation will have a negative effect on the overall LAYER value. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniLayer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UniLayer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UniLayer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

