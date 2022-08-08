Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Sold by Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc.

Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. cut its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 65,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,805 shares during the period. Unilever makes up 1.8% of Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $2,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,298,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Unilever during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,200,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in Unilever by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 44,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Unilever by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 35,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,901,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC grew its position in shares of Unilever by 63.3% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 8,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 3,146 shares during the last quarter. 16.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Unilever alerts:

Unilever Price Performance

Shares of UL opened at $48.56 on Monday. Unilever PLC has a 1 year low of $42.54 and a 1 year high of $57.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.79.

Unilever Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be issued a $0.4555 dividend. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Societe Generale lowered shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Unilever has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

About Unilever

(Get Rating)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.