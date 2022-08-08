Unisocks Trading Down 10.9% This Week (SOCKS)

Unisocks (SOCKS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 8th. During the last week, Unisocks has traded 10.9% lower against the dollar. Unisocks has a market cap of $10.43 million and $82,287.00 worth of Unisocks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Unisocks coin can now be bought for approximately $34,541.12 or 1.44057785 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23,974.87 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004174 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004170 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003852 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004180 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002133 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.68 or 0.00132106 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.66 or 0.00036125 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.56 or 0.00069051 BTC.

Unisocks Coin Profile

SOCKS is a coin. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2019. Unisocks’ total supply is 302 coins. Unisocks’ official Twitter account is @UniswapProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Unisocks is https://reddit.com/r/UniSwap. The official website for Unisocks is unisocks.exchange.

Unisocks Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SOCKS is a token that entitles users to 1 real pair of limited edition socks, shipped anywhere in the world. Users can sell the token back at any time. To get a real pair, redeem a SOCKS token. SOCKS tokens are listed starting at $12 USD. Each buy/sell will move the price. The increase or decrease follows a bonding curve. SOCKS will eventually find an equilibrium based on market demand. Buying or selling socks uses the uniswap protocol and accepts any token input as a payment method. The pool of SOCKS is a uniswap pool where 500 SOCKS tokens were deposited along with the starting value of ETH. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unisocks directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unisocks should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Unisocks using one of the exchanges listed above.

