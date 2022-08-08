United Bank Reduces Stock Position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

United Bank lessened its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,589 shares during the quarter. United Bank’s holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF were worth $1,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 109.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 276.6% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000.

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA GNR traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $53.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,819. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.15. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a one year low of $47.17 and a one year high of $65.66.

