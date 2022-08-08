UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) is Morris Capital Advisors LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Morris Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,609 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 243 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for 3.8% of Morris Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Morris Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $4,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 103,004 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $52,529,000 after buying an additional 2,062 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 3,175 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 37,195 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $18,968,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 23,297 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,881,000 after buying an additional 2,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,686 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,900,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at UnitedHealth Group

In related news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 11,376 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.90, for a total transaction of $6,005,390.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,415,496.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $493.25, for a total transaction of $1,233,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,220,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,765,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Witty sold 11,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.90, for a total transaction of $6,005,390.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,559 shares in the company, valued at $40,415,496.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 130,144 shares of company stock valued at $69,269,555 over the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Up 0.0 %

UNH stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $535.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,312,570. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $506.46 and its 200-day moving average is $499.96. The company has a market cap of $502.22 billion, a PE ratio of 27.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $383.12 and a 12 month high of $553.29.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.24 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $80.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.68 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.45% and a net margin of 5.95%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 20th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $575.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $545.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $613.00 to $612.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $582.50.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

