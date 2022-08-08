USDJ (USDJ) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.53 Million

USDJ (USDJ) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. Over the last week, USDJ has traded down 0% against the US dollar. USDJ has a total market capitalization of $14.86 million and approximately $1.53 million worth of USDJ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One USDJ coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00004199 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Concordium (CCD) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000074 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 30.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 195.3% against the dollar and now trades at $445.51 or 0.01870047 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004198 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001595 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002246 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00014706 BTC.

About USDJ

USDJ launched on April 3rd, 2020. USDJ’s total supply is 14,848,772 coins. USDJ’s official website is just.network. USDJ’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST.

Buying and Selling USDJ

According to CryptoCompare, “USDJ is a stablecoin of TRON. It’s generated through decentralized smart contracts on the TRON network. Anyone can pledge TRX as collateral to generate USDJ. USDJ enters into free circulation as any other cryptocurrency does once generated. It is pegged to the US dollar through Collateralized Debt Positions (CDPs), and also has autonomous feedback mechanisms. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDJ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDJ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDJ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

