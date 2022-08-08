UserTesting (NYSE:USER) Shares Gap Up to $4.87

UserTesting Inc (NYSE:USER – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.87, but opened at $5.29. UserTesting shares last traded at $4.89, with a volume of 2,358 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

USER has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of UserTesting from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of UserTesting from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of UserTesting from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of UserTesting from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of UserTesting in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.10.

Get UserTesting alerts:

UserTesting Stock Up 3.5 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.20.

About UserTesting

UserTesting, Inc engages in the operation of a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform that enables organizations to know experiences of people as they engage with products, designs, apps, processes, concepts, or brands in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform captures customer perspectives from targeted audiences who share their thoughts for digital, real-world, or omnichannel experiences.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UserTesting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UserTesting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.